Drama Director Making Documentary Film

"I started making this short documentary film a week ago in Tehran. The main locations of this documentary are factories near Tehran. Of course some parts of screening are in the city of Bam as the main axis of the story is related to this city. Filming will conclude August 7."

The camera work is being carried out by Hamed Saeid. Sadeqi declined to provide more information about the film not even mentioning its proposed title.

Theater actor and director Sadeqi also produced the soon to be released movie "Fish Don't See the Water". The film deals with social problems and has an experimental quality. Sadeqi is negotiating with Farabi Cinema Foundation and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) to release the film.

