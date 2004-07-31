Iranian “Esfandiyar” To Attend Italy Art Biennial

A total of 17 countries are attending the biennial. Moradian said that he would make a wooden sculpture of Esfandiyar 3m in height, with metal eyes. The sculpture will be made within 12 days with the help of his assistant Farad Radii.

On the choosing of metal eyes for the wooden sculpture, he stated that it is an allusion to our history and myths. “Iranian myths are filled with the stories of fathers who kill their sons and Esfandiyar was one of those killed by his father ghosts.

“With metal eyes, we would not have witnessed sons being killed by their fathers,” he added.

Moradian also participated in the 23rd Wood Sculpture International Symposium held in Italy July 20-25. A total of 15 eminent sculptors from across the world took part in the symposium highlighting the theme “Mountain Cultures and Olympic Games.”

Moravian’s work for the symposium was an abstract sculpture resembling the pillar of a tele-cabin. The work, selected as one of the best will be installed on the symposium premises.

Moradian has attended several festivals and biennials in Japan, and China. His large bronze sculpture was installed in Changchun International Sculpture Park in China in 2003.

RM/DWN/IS

END