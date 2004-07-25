Tehran Theaters To Premiere “Pinocchio”

This film has been co-produced by Italy, Germany, and France in 2002 and is based on the well-known story of Pinocchio.

Roberto Benigni and Breckin Meyer are playing in this film.

“Pinocchio” has been selected to participate in different festivals. Italian National Syndicate of Film Journalists has awarded it “Silver Ribbon” for the best music, and David Danilo Donti Festival has awarded it for the best custom design and production design. It has been shown in different countries.