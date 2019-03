Abedini, who had already overcome his fellow countryman Hamed Khaleqi in the semifinal eased past the South Korean finalist to celebrate the title.

Khaleqi bagged bronze.

The foil fights start Wednesday.

IRANIAN VOTED VP

Iranian fencing head Fazlollah Baqerzadeh was elected as the vice-president of the Asian Fencing Confederation Tuesday.

According to Iran' s Fencing Federation, Baqerzadeh won majority of votes in a confederation summit, which was held concurrent with the Asian juniors and youth events.

Baqerzadeh is also the chancellor of Physical Education Faculty of Tehran University.

KK/IS

END

MNA