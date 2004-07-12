Holy Qur’an Ascribed To Imam Ali (AS) On Display

The museum houses precious versions of the Holy Qur’an collected from across the globe in various sizes and forms.

A Holy Qur’an ascribed to Imam Ali (AS) in the Kufic alphabet, a Qur’an inscribed by master Neyrizi, a Qur’an in Farsi, as well as 157 ancient precious volumes of the Holy Qur’an are among the items in the permanent exhibit of the museum.

Printed in Tehran, Bombay, Moscow, New York, Istanbul, Berlin, Damascus, Beirut and Cairo the versions of the Holy Qur’an have are in several languages; English, Russian, French, Polish, and Azeri.

