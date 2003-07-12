Persian Language Dictionary to Be Published in Austria

According to the Public Relations Office of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Meltzer had carried out thorough research on the roots of Persian language, the result of which is now available at the Vienna Academy of Science.

In an agreement signed between the academy and Graz University, the research will be published as a dictionary comprising several volumes in collaboration with Iran’s Cultural Office in Austria, to help promote the Persian language in Western countries.

The dictionary will be out in Persian-German and German-Persian version.

