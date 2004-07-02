  1. Politics
2 July 2004 - 17:23

Majlis Committee Studying Resumption of Uranium Enrichment

TEHRAN, July 2 (MNA) -- Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Ala’eddin Borujerdi said here on Friday that the committee is studying plans to resume uranium enrichment.

Borujerdi told the Mehr News Agency that the issue would be discussed by the entire Majlis after the committee completes its study and presents its findings to the parliament.

 

He said that no specific date has been set for the presentation of the report to the Majlis, but added that the committee is trying to complete it as soon as possible.

 

Borujerdi said that the committee intends to prepare a comprehensive   report in the line with public and national interests.

 

In conclusion, he said that Iran would continue dialogue on the issue with the international community, especially European Union states, in order to increase transparency.

 

