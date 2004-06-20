Iran On The Road To Sustainable Development

According to the international institution, Iran ’s economy will grow 6.5% during the next two years.

The IMF welcomed the objectives of Iran ’s Fourth Economic Development Plan and emphasized that the way is open for the country to achieve sustainable economic development.

Economists say various factors have contributed to Iran ’s sustained economic growth.

The increase of oil revenues and foreign exchange reserves, control of inflation, the growth of the industrial sector, and the increase in the level of trade are some factors that have led to the improvement of Iran ’s economic indices.

In general, the economic policies Iran implemented in line with the Third Development Plan, the enhancement of investment protection, and the country’s stable economy are the main factors behind the recent economic growth.

The implementation of the laws on supporting private sector investments and exports was another effective measure taken in this regard.

In general, Iran ’s economic sector has undergone positive growth over the past two years. This has led to an increase in wages and purchasing power and a rise in economic activities.

Iran ’s economic indices show that the economy is growing.

In 2002, Iran had the highest rate of economic growth in the Middle East . The average economic growth rate was 1.8% in Persian Gulf littoral states and 2.6% in North African and Middle Eastern countries in 2002. However, Iran ’s economic growth rate was 7.4% that year.

This growth was about 1% higher than the growth rate predicted for the country in the Third Economic Development Plan.

Iran should be able to easily achieve sustainable economic growth, due to its geographic location, its great potential to contribute to regional economic development, and its access to advanced scientific and industrial technology.

However, the Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to achieve sustainable development through the use of indigenous economic models rather than imported models and is not interested in following the models suggested by the World Bank and the IMF.

