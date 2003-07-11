Bodies of Laleh and Ladan Arrive in Shiraz Airport

A number of twins who used to visit the twins during their life time participated in the ceremonies and offered wreaths to the bodies of the twins, but the burial ceremonies will be held on Saturday in the birthplace of the twins, Lohrasb village in the
Speaking to the public, father of the twins Dadullah Bijani said the twins belonged to the Iranian nation. Accompanied by his wife Maryam Safari, he thanked the Iranian nation, the citizens of
The historic attempt to separate adult
Iranian twin sisters joined at the head ended tragically in
Tuesday when Ladan and Laleh Bijani died within 90 minutes of each other after a marathon operation.
"
Ladan and Laleh, have both passed away during surgery to separate them," a hospital statement said, sparking widespread mourning here.
Doctors told a news conference afterwards that the twins lost
too much blood as the neurosurgical stage of the 52-hour operation, in which their tightly enmeshed brains were separated, was coming to an end.
"It was very disappointing for us that the blood loss was so
tremendous in the final stages. This occurred mainly after they were separated,"
Goh said the operation was much more complex than expected
because, although the twins had individual brains, the blood flow
through them was too closely intertwined.
"What we have begun to understand in this case... are that the
patterns of blood flow through such abnormally joined brains is hard to predict," he said.
The hospital had earlier in the afternoon triggered hope the
29-year-old sisters would survive the operation when it announced
that the neurosurgeons had successfully separated their heads.
But hospital spokesman Prem Kumar Nair returned shortly
afterwards to announce the Ladan had succumbed to massive blood loss at
Despite blood transfusions and other efforts to save Laleh, she
died at
Goh and his team of 24 doctors and about 100 medical staff began
the world-first operation at
German doctors refused Ladan and Laleh's plea in 1996 to
operate, warning the operation would most likely kill one or both of them, or leave them in a vegetative state.
Since similar operations began 50 years ago, four in five
attempts at separation have resulted in death or severe
complications for one or both of the twins.
The Bijani sisters faced a greater risk as they grew older, with
all previous operations to separate conjoined twins taking place
when the patients had yet to reach adulthood.
Goh and other doctors involved in the surgery denied they had
made the wrong decision in succumbing to the twins' relentless
determination to be separated.
"I think that the debate, the argument and the controversies
will go on forever and ever," Goh said.
"But I think that for those of us who were here over the last
three days, the time and the commitment... is a convincing
indication of the belief that the decision was correct."
The executive chairman of the Raffles Medical Group that runs
the hospital, Loo Choon Yong, revealed the medical team had
considered abandoning the operation on Monday evening when it became clear an attempt to graft a vein from Ladan's thigh into her head may not work.
But they decided to press on after again being reminded by the
twins' relatives and friends in Singapore of their "wish to be
separated under all circumstances".
Ladan, generally recognized as the more feisty of the sisters,
gave the world a glimpse of their unshakeable commitment during a press conference last month in Singapore.
"We don't have any fear about the surgery," Ladan said.
"We feel happy, excited and a little bit nervous, especially
me."
Laleh said she and her sister, both qualified lawyers, realized
the dangers of the surgery but were focused only on a successful
outcome.
"We believe God will help us. We go to the gym every day to do
exercises and we think positively. Mentally we must think
positively," Laleh said.
Although Raffles Hospital officials had remained publicly
optimistic throughout the surgery, an ultimately fatal series of
complications and delays plagued the operation.
Doctors encountered a six-hour delay on the first day when they
realized while removing a strip of bone that connected the women's heads that their skulls were thicker and more dense than initially believed.
Further complications arose on Monday when surgeons discovered
the sisters' brains were more closely linked than previously
thought, followed by the problems with their blood pressure.
The fate of the twins was closely monitored in their homeland,
with millions of Iranians absorbing the minute-by-minute updates
provided on state-run television and radio.
"These last 29 years, from the announcement of their birth to
the different moments in their painful lives, have now been engraved in the collective memory of the country," Vice President
Mohammad-Ali Abtahi told AFP.
"Not only the family of Laleh and Ladan, but all the Iranian
people have been closely following this operation. Their deaths
makes us all distraught."
MS/SM
END
MNA
Your Comment