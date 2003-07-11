Bodies of Laleh and Ladan Arrive in Shiraz Airport

The historic attempt to separate adult

Iranian twin sisters joined at the head ended tragically in Singapore

Tuesday when Ladan and Laleh Bijani died within 90 minutes of each other after a marathon operation.

" Raffles Hospital regrets to announce that the Bijani twins,

Ladan and Laleh, have both passed away during surgery to separate them," a hospital statement said, sparking widespread mourning here.

Doctors told a news conference afterwards that the twins lost

too much blood as the neurosurgical stage of the 52-hour operation, in which their tightly enmeshed brains were separated, was coming to an end.

"It was very disappointing for us that the blood loss was so

tremendous in the final stages. This occurred mainly after they were separated," Singapore neurosurgeon Keith Goh, who led the medical team, told reporters, according to the AFP.

Goh said the operation was much more complex than expected

because, although the twins had individual brains, the blood flow

through them was too closely intertwined.

"What we have begun to understand in this case... are that the

patterns of blood flow through such abnormally joined brains is hard to predict," he said.

The hospital had earlier in the afternoon triggered hope the

29-year-old sisters would survive the operation when it announced

that the neurosurgeons had successfully separated their heads.

But hospital spokesman Prem Kumar Nair returned shortly

afterwards to announce the Ladan had succumbed to massive blood loss at 2:30 pm (0630 GMT).

Despite blood transfusions and other efforts to save Laleh, she

died at 4:00 pm after her blood circulation also failed.

Goh and his team of 24 doctors and about 100 medical staff began

the world-first operation at 10:00 am (0200 GMT) on Sunday knowing that one or both of the sisters might die.

German doctors refused Ladan and Laleh's plea in 1996 to

operate, warning the operation would most likely kill one or both of them, or leave them in a vegetative state.

Since similar operations began 50 years ago, four in five

attempts at separation have resulted in death or severe

complications for one or both of the twins.

The Bijani sisters faced a greater risk as they grew older, with

all previous operations to separate conjoined twins taking place

when the patients had yet to reach adulthood.

Goh and other doctors involved in the surgery denied they had

made the wrong decision in succumbing to the twins' relentless

determination to be separated.

"I think that the debate, the argument and the controversies

will go on forever and ever," Goh said.

"But I think that for those of us who were here over the last

three days, the time and the commitment... is a convincing

indication of the belief that the decision was correct."

The executive chairman of the Raffles Medical Group that runs

the hospital, Loo Choon Yong, revealed the medical team had

considered abandoning the operation on Monday evening when it became clear an attempt to graft a vein from Ladan's thigh into her head may not work.

But they decided to press on after again being reminded by the

twins' relatives and friends in Singapore of their "wish to be

separated under all circumstances".

Ladan, generally recognized as the more feisty of the sisters,

gave the world a glimpse of their unshakeable commitment during a press conference last month in Singapore.

"We don't have any fear about the surgery," Ladan said.

"We feel happy, excited and a little bit nervous, especially

me."

Laleh said she and her sister, both qualified lawyers, realized

the dangers of the surgery but were focused only on a successful

outcome.

"We believe God will help us. We go to the gym every day to do

exercises and we think positively. Mentally we must think

positively," Laleh said.

Although Raffles Hospital officials had remained publicly

optimistic throughout the surgery, an ultimately fatal series of

complications and delays plagued the operation.

Doctors encountered a six-hour delay on the first day when they

realized while removing a strip of bone that connected the women's heads that their skulls were thicker and more dense than initially believed.

Further complications arose on Monday when surgeons discovered

the sisters' brains were more closely linked than previously

thought, followed by the problems with their blood pressure.

The fate of the twins was closely monitored in their homeland,

with millions of Iranians absorbing the minute-by-minute updates

provided on state-run television and radio.

"These last 29 years, from the announcement of their birth to

the different moments in their painful lives, have now been engraved in the collective memory of the country," Vice President

Mohammad-Ali Abtahi told AFP.

"Not only the family of Laleh and Ladan, but all the Iranian

people have been closely following this operation. Their deaths

makes us all distraught."