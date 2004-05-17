Foreign Banks Necessary to End Monopoly in Money Market

Economic affairs expert Mohammad Goli Yusefi speaking with Mehr News Agency said if the Iranian banking system could provide the credit required for all economic sector activities, foreign banks would be unnecessary. Under the current situation in the money market however, the entrance of foreign banks into Iran ’s money market is a sound move.

Goli Yusefi added that under present conditions the country’s banking system is affected by domestic political activities with only a select group enjoying banking credit, and this particular group add negligibly to productivity without significantly contributing to economic growth. For these reasons the need for foreign banks is sorely felt.

The entrance of foreign banks into the Iranian money market could be an alternative way to raise the financial resources needed for the production sectors of the economy, he explained.