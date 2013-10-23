  1. World
Fresh Israeli breach of Lebanese airspace

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Five Israeli warplanes respectively breached the Lebanese airspace at 5.40 on Tuesday over the towns of Alma Shaab, Rmeish, Naqoura and Aitaroun, a Lebanese Army communiqué indicated.

The enemy planes circled above the various Lebanese regions, only to leave later the Lebanese airspace, the Army communiqué concluded.


Source: NNA

MNA

