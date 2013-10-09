Israel angry over Iran's selection to UN arms post

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Israel's UN Ambassador Ron Prosor criticized the world body for appointing Iran as rapporteur of the UN First Committee on Disarmament and International Security.



Prosor said Iran’s appointment to such a position “erodes the UN legitimacy.”



The 193-member UN committee deals with all disarmament and international security issues, cooperation in the maintenance of international peace and security, and principles governing disarmament and the regulation of armaments.



The committee chose Iran for the position shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address at the 68th Session of the UN General Assembly, where he once again accused Iran of seeking to develop an atomic bomb and demanded Tehran dismantle its entire nuclear program.



The United States, Israel, and some of their allies have accused Iran of pursuing non-civilian objectives in its nuclear energy program. Iran rejects the allegation, arguing that as a committed signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), it has the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.



On July 30, a spokesman for the Iranian UN mission announced Tehran’s bid to apply for the position of the rapporteur of the UN committee. The rapporteur reports on the committee's proceedings.



In 2012, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to hold a high-level meeting on global nuclear disarmament for the first time upon a request by the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states.



