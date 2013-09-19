  1. Sports
Iranian wrestlers are world champions

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Plucky Iran won the title of the 2013 World Wrestling Championships at the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

The Iranian free-style wrestlers won two gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Hassan Rahimi in the 55kg category and Reza Yazdani in the 96kg category claimed the gold medals. 

In the 74kg category, Ezzatollah Akbari lost to Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs from the U.S. and took the silver medal. 

Masoud Esmaeilpour (60kg) and Ehsan Lashgari (84kg) won bronze medals. 

Iran finished in first place, followed by Russia, and Ukraine. 

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a statement congratulating the team, saying, “Thank you for making the nation happy through your efforts.”

President Hassan Rohani also sent congratulation messages to the wrestling team and the Iranian people. 

