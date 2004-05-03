Pas Wins League Title on Walkover

Striker Arash Borhani grabbed his hat-trick in the 8th, 22nd, and 85th minutes to help Pas hand the southern blues a humiliating defeat in the last week of the league in Shahid Dastgerdi stadium, west of Tehran.

In the 100,000-seater Azadi stadium, Esteqlal of Tehran fought back to beat the struggling Pegah of northern Gilan province 3-2 with a controversial penalty in the additional time of the second half.

Pas was crowned on 53 points out of 26 games and the capital's Esteqlal finished runner-up, winning 51 points.

