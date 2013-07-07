Iran, China stress fighting cyber crimes

In a meeting in the Chinese city of Shanghai on Saturday, Mohammad-Najjar pointed to his constructive talks with high-ranking Chinese security officials as well as the signing of an agreement between the two countries.



He said the important security deal urged the cooperation between the police of the two countries, describing security in Iran, China and the region as highly significant.



“Cooperation between the police of the two countries in the exchange of information and experience as well as serious campaign against cyber crimes... is among the issues that need to be taken into consideration,” Mohammad-Najjar said.

The Chinese official, for his part, hailed the security agreement signed between the two countries.



Underlining the significance of fight against organized crimes, he said given the growing Iran-China economic ties on the one hand, and the rise of cyber crimes in business transactions on the other, the security and law-enforcement bodies of the two countries need to have a closer cooperation.



Heading a delegation, the Iranian minister arrived in China on Thursday for an official four-day visit.



On Thursday, Mohammad-Najjar and Chinese Minister of Public Security Guo Shengkun inked a cooperation agreement in various security issues in an effort to enhance stability throughout the region.



Under the deal, Tehran and Beijing will work together closely in fighting organized crime, transnational crimes, narcotics, gunrunning, human trafficking, and money laundering, the Iranian minister noted.



He also said that that Tehran and Beijing agreed to step up their fight against extremism and terrorism, which threaten both countries and other regional nations.



