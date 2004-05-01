  1. Culture
Discovered Statue of Darius, Unlikely to Be Original

TEHRAN May 1 (MNA) –- Rahmatollah Ra’uf Director of the Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) Unit of the Cultural Heritage Organization announced that a recently discovered statue of Darius is unlikely to be original.

Ra’uf added no documentation exists regarding the statue and it is hard to believe it could be an original.

 

“First we must document the existence of such a statue, where it was stored, and whether it was actually smuggled,” he said, adding, “If we find out that such a precious statue has been smuggled, we will follow the official guidelines for the statue’s return to the country, he added.

 

However, Cultural Heritage Organization experts are certain that the statue is not a historic antique, he continued.

 

Following a report released a few days ago by foreign news agencies, the statue of Darius was discovered at Cairo International Airport in the possession of a Canadian oil executive. He has said the statue was given to him as a gift.

 

