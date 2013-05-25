  1. World
25 May 2013 - 10:03

Iran denies Bahraini claims on airspace violation

Iran denies Bahraini claims on airspace violation

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iran on Thursday denied the claims of a Bahraini official that one of its drones had violated the airspace of Bahrain.

 An informed source at the Iranian Foreign Ministry urged Bahraini rulers to pay attention to the demands of their people and not make false accusations against other countries. 

MT/PA
MNA
END
News Code 55390

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News