Iran denies Bahraini claims on airspace violation

An informed source at the Iranian Foreign Ministry urged Bahraini rulers to pay attention to the demands of their people and not make false accusations against other countries.
TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iran on Thursday denied the claims of a Bahraini official that one of its drones had violated the airspace of Bahrain.
