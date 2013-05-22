Iranian armed forces to take delivery of new missiles

Iran liberated the southwestern port city of Khorramshahr from Iraqi occupation on May 24, 1982. The Iraqis had captured the city early in the war on October 26, 1980.





Brigadier General Vahidi also said that the country’s first space monitoring center would be inaugurated in coming days.





The Iranian Defense Ministry also launched the production line for a new domestically manufactured air defense system named the Ninth Herz in a ceremony held in Tehran on Monday to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr.





The new air defense system has been designed and manufactured by Iranian experts at the Aerospace Industries Organization.





