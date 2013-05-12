  1. Sports
Carlos Queiroz names Iran football team for Oman friendly

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Carlos Queiroz has named his 24-man Iran team on Saturday for friendly match against Oman.

Iran will play Oman on May 22 in Muscat. Carlos Queiroz’s team is gearing up for the must-win game against Qatar in the 2014 World Cup qualifier, slated for June 4 in the Qatari capital Doha.

The Persians are grouped with South Korea, Uzbekistan, Qatar and Lebanon for the final round of the Asian World Cup qualifying stages and need to finish at least second to qualify for Brazil 2014.
  
Iran is third in Group A with seven points. Uzbekistan leads the group with 11 points with one game more, followed by South Korea with 10 points.

Squad:
Goalkeepers
Rahman Ahmadi, Shahab Gordan, Sosha Makani 

Defenders
Hossein Mahini, Mohammad Khanzadeh, Jalal Hosseini, Mehrdad Pooladi, Mohammad Nosrati, Amir-Hossein Feshangchi, Pejman Noori, Shoja Khalilzadeh

Midfielders
Mohsen Mosalman, Bakhtiar Rahmani, Omid Ebrahimi, Reza Haghighi, Mohammad Nouri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Ghasem Haddadifar

Forwards
Mohammad-Reza Khalatbari , Karim Ansarifard, Gholamreza Rezaei, Mohammad Gholami, Mehdi Seyyedsalehi, Mehrdad Oladi

