Iranians condemn desecration of holy site in Syria

The crowd was shouting, “God is great”, “Down with the U.S.”, and “Death to Israel.”





According to Al-Manar, Syrian opposition groups posted photos online on May 2, saying they belong to the holy shrine of Hujr ibn Adi al-Kindi, which is located in the Damascus suburb of Adra.





According to the report, the so-called Adra Revolution Coordination has confirmed on its Facebook page that militiamen of the self-proclaimed Free Syrian Army had exhumed Kindi’s tomb and transferred his remains to an unknown location.





Previously, Iranian officials issued separate statements condemning the blasphemous move, calling on international organizations to take necessary measures to protect holy sites and prevent similar acts of desecration.



MNA

END









