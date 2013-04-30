Iran would arrest Al-Qaeda agents inside

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, Head of for Iran’s Parliament Foreign Policy and National Security Commission pointed to Canadian government claim that it had arrested two individuals affiliated with Al-Qaeda in Iran while attempting sabotage in the Canadian railway, and said that the claim was ludicrous. “Iran would arrest Al-Qaeda members if it found them inside the country,” he added.

“Apparently, Canadian government has little information on Iran due to its distance or mistakes Saudi Arabia for Iran. Here is no place for Al-Qaeda, and all claims made by the US police are pure lies,” said Borujerdi.

“After Boston Marathon blasts, Canada has been trying to find a justification of Western conduct. The US and Canadian officials are used to implicate the Islamic Republic of Iran in anyway, which this time again, they miscalculated the situation,” he asserted.

