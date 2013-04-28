High-turnout elections would foil conspiracies

Speaking to the press about the recent US terrorist acts, Ramin Mehmanparast said that Iran had frequently announced that the only way to stop extremism and terrorist acts was hard fight by all countries.



“The US has claims on fighting terrorism, but on the other side, it supports the largest terrorist groups, which is in contrast to its anti-terrorist campaign,” Mehmanparast added.



“We should all do in condemning terrorist agents, and take steps forward in providing security and stability in the world,” he asserted.



Foreign Ministry spokesman also commented on presidential elections in June. “It is one of the most important events in the history of the Islamic Republic,” added he, saying that “elections in the current critical time would indicate national sovereignty and it would foil conspiracies by the enemies.”



“With such important event as elections, our duty should be hailing of the remarks by the Supreme Leader and participate accordingly in the greatest event of the politics in the country,” Mehmanparast said.



He also pointed to epic turnout of the people in the political elections. “Those who think that they would improve the political epic, should come to the fore and do their best for the Islamic Republic,” added he. Responding a question about his political affiliation, Mehmanparast said that he belonged to all Iranians, “as did other political figures.”



