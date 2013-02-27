P5+1 present 3 new proposals to Iran

Michael Mann added that after the main talks, there were bilateral talks between the two sides. In response to a question by a reporter who asked whether Iran and the US have had bilateral talks, Michael Mann nodded to imply “no”, there were no bilateral talks between Iran and the US, and did not say any words.

Michael Mann also told the reporters that P5+1 should not expect an agreement from Almaty talks, the fact that “we have seen change, is a positive step.”

This is while the Western reporters are talking about three proposals that west have sent to Iran. These three proposals are in the form of easing sanction in precious metal trade, petrochemicals and banking transactions. The reporters also claimed that Iran had announced it would never shut down Fordow uranium enrichment plant.

It seems that today’s talks (Wednesday) are about lifting some sanctions and temporary halting the 20 per cent enrichment process.

Official close to Iranian negotiation team announced that Iran will also give weighted response to suggestions from the West and will also give counterproposal to the West.

However, it is very unlikely that Iran would halt the 20 per cent enrichment for easing some sanctions in gold trade, and therefore it seems that today’s proposals should be more enticing that yesterday’s non-starter proposals.

MH/SH/MR

MNA

END

