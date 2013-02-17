Olympics Wrestling elimination, politically, financially motivated

Mohammad Talaie, who was visiting Mazandaran Province, told reporters that wrestling was one of the most medal-bearing sports in the world, and in London Olympics 2012, Iran won 75 per cent of its medals in wrestling.



“The news of elimination of wrestling from Olympic events was unpleasant news, and officials in Iranian National Olympic Committee should come to the rescue of wrestling with all their strength, since they should defend the prestige of Iranian sport, and as their duty to defend the sport,” he added.



Talaie asserted the world of sports has moved to politics and trade, and “when wrestling does not pays off, and does not bring more money, they go for sports where they have more political room to maneuver and to make huge amounts of money in the process.”



In an answer to the question whether the US and Western hands seemed to have been behind this event, Talaie said that “they know very well that Iran is great wrestling power and medal-winning country,” and so, “that they wanted to cut Iran’s hands from getting medals in Olympics.”



“In politics nothing can be ruled out as ploy, and now, Olympic wrestling elimination is not a sport-related issue,” he asserted, and emphasized that “high-ranking IOC officials are 100 per cent political personalities.”



“They have been acting contrary to the Olympics official motto of ‘fair play’ and ‘politics-free’ competitions,” Talaie added.



