Muqtada al-Sadr marches on Islamic Revolution Anniversary

Shia Online website reported that the leader of al-Sadr movement in Iraq, Seyyed Muqtada al-Sadr, had marched on the 34th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and he has been living in Qom for a few years.



One of the principle policies of Islamic Revolution of Iran is supporting the oppressed nations against ruthless rulers, supported by the US and apartheid Israel.



This revolution has placed, political and moral support of Palestinian ideals against the Israel’s crimes, on its agenda form the very beginning.



