5 January 2013 - 11:35

Ambassador confirms 21 Iranians arrested by Saudi coast guard

TEHRAN, Jan. 5 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia confirmed on Friday that 21 Iranian nationals have been arrested near al-Harqus island, 42 miles off the kingdom’s eastern coast, for illegal entry.

Reuters quoted the Saudi border guard as saying on Thursday, “One of the marine patrols was able to seize two Iranian boats on Wednesday inside Saudi regional waters.” 

It added, “One of the boats had 12 people and the other nine people… All of them are Iranians and are being questioned.”

Speaking to the Mehr News Agency, Ambassador Mohammad Javad Rassouli Mahallati said that Iran has requested Saudi authorities to investigate the issue.

Rassouli Mahallati announced on January 1 that six Iranians arrested for illegal entrance into Saudi waters had been released. 

