UK unfit to Human Rights issues, says FM spokesman

“UK with its long history of colonialism and human rights violation is unfit to interfere with the internal affairs of others with the pretext of human rights” Ramin Mehmanparast said.



The Spokesman condemned William Hague’s interventionist and remarks on court verdicts to convicts in Iran and asserted that it was another attempt by them to abuse human rights issues.



“UK with long history of colonialism and human rights violations has proved unfit to say a word on human rights issues and interfere in internal affairs of others,” Mehmanparast added.



He also believed that this despicable method has become a political culture of UK politicians. “According to the constitution, the judiciary is independent in the Islamic Republic of Iran and no external force can affect the legal process of giving verdict and hearing the cases,” he added.



