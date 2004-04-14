Saeq’e Fighter Jet to Join Iran’s Air Force

The fighter has been designed and constructed by specialists and experts from Iran ’s Air Force, IRIAF Commander Brigadier General Seyyed Reza Pardis told the Mehr News Agency.

“This fighter has various capabilities and will be used to boost defensive power,” he said.

Iran has great potential in specialized fields and can develop any kind of conventional defensive technology that it wants, Pardis added.

Pardis went on to say that the Iranian Air Force is one of the most powerful air forces in the region.

“The IRIAF was the foremost air force in the region during the time of the Sacred Defense (the 1980-1988 Iraq-Iran war). Today, too, we have one of the mightiest air forces in the Middle East region,” he noted.

He added that the weapons and equipment that the IRIAF has designed, produced, and upgraded are comparable to and in many cases even more advanced than those utilized by the air forces of other regional countries.

Referring to the IRIAF’s operational readiness, General Pardis asserted, “It does not make any difference for the IRIAF from where or when the threat might originate, we are prepared for defense at all times. We have made the necessary preparations in this regard.”

RA/HL/HG

end