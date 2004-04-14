Iranian Films, Entries at Italian Festival

The two films were produced at the Iranian Sahar TV channel. Several selected TV programs are also taking part at the festival in the international section.
TEHRAN April 14 (MNA) –- The Iranian movies “Bam Citadel” (Mirsoltani) and “Champion Andreas” (Jamshid Mojaddadi) are the two entries in the Italian International Tourism Film Festival currently underway.
The two films were produced at the Iranian Sahar TV channel. Several selected TV programs are also taking part at the festival in the international section.
