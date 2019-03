The winners were announced during the opening ceremony of the triennial on Saturday, the Persian service of ISNA reported on Sunday.



Mehdian won the prize for the poster he designed for “Twin”, a play which was staged by Iranian director Mansur Gorji in Tehran in 2009.



The TPT received 1240 posters from 389 designers from 33 countries and the triennial jury selected 445 posters for the event, which runs until February 3.



