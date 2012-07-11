Pentagon finds Iran's ballistic missiles improving

“Iran has boosted the lethality and effectiveness of existing systems by improving accuracy and developing new submunition payloads” that extend the destructive power over a wider area than a solid warhead, according to the June 29 report signed by U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.

The improvements are in tandem with regular ballistic-missile training that “continues throughout the country” and the addition of “new ships and submarines,” the report found.

The report obtained by Bloomberg News was provided to the four congressional defense committees last week to comply with a fiscal 2010 directive to provide an annual classified and unclassified assessment of Iran’s military power. The unclassified version provides the latest snapshot of Iran’s so-called asymmetric capabilities designed to counter the strengths of western militaries.

In a missile exercise on July 4 the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps test-fired missiles with a range of 300 to 1300 kilometers. The missiles successfully hit designated targets.

In the drill missiles were fired at bases modeled on airbases of the extra-regional powers.

