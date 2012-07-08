Ahmadinejad congratulates Argentina on Independence Day

The Argentine Republic declared independence on July 9, 1816.
In his message, Ahmadinejad expressed hope that relations between the two countries would increase further in the future.
Tehran, July 8 (MNA) – Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad sent a message to Argentine President Cristina Fernandez on Sunday congratulating the Argentine nation and government on the anniversary of the country’s Independence Day.
