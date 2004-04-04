  1. Sports
4 April 2004 - 17:04

Iran Manager Says Prefers Karimi, Navidkia to Azizi

TEHRAN, April 4 (Mehr News Agency) – Croat head coach of Iran, Branko Ivankovic, Sunday said he has preferred striker Ali Karimi and midfielder Moharram Navidkia to the playmaker Khodadad Azizi.

Talking to Mehr, the manager added, “I have already said Azizi is a skilled player and plays a pivotal role in his team (Pas) but I, as the head coach, reserve the right to pick those players who are suitable for my system.

 

“So, I have preferred Ali Karimi and Mohrram Navidkia to Khodadad.”

 

Asked whether the row between Azizi and former national manager Miroslav Blazevic is the reason behind his decision, Ivankovic said it is not true and everybody is free to make decision independently.

 

KK/IS

END

MNA

News Code 5168

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News