Fleming told the Mehr News Agency that ElBaradei plans to hold talks about Iran ’s nuclear program with Iranian officials during his one-day visit to Tehran .

She said issues relevant to the IAEA’s verification of Iran ’s safeguards agreement would be on the top of the agenda of the talks.

Mark Gwozdecky, the director of the IAEA Division of Public Information, will also be part of the IAEA delegation visiting Iran , according to Fleming.

MS/IS/HG

End