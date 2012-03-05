Iranian diplomat in Moscow for Syria, Bahrain talks

In the meetings, Amir-Abdollahian will also discuss other issues including the latest developments in the region and ways to enhance cooperation in all spheres.
TEHRAN, March 5 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Moscow on Monday to hold talks with high-ranking Russian officials over the issues of Syria and Bahrain.
