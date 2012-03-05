  1. Politics
5 March 2012 - 17:29

Iranian diplomat in Moscow for Syria, Bahrain talks

Iranian diplomat in Moscow for Syria, Bahrain talks

TEHRAN, March 5 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Moscow on Monday to hold talks with high-ranking Russian officials over the issues of Syria and Bahrain.

In the meetings, Amir-Abdollahian will also discuss other issues including the latest developments in the region and ways to enhance cooperation in all spheres.

MJH/PA
END
MNA

News Code 50346

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News