Iranian diplomat urges S. Arabia to be vigilant about U.S. plot

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with the Saudi ambassador to Tehran in reference to the U.S. allegation that Iran had hatched a plot to assassinate the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States.

According to Reuters, U.S. authorities claimed on Tuesday that they had broken up a plot by two men linked to Iran’s security agencies to kill the Saudi envoy, Adel al-Jubeir.

Amir-Abdollahian described the U.S. government’s move against Iran as an outmoded American-Zionist plot and said that even Western countries have admitted that the U.S. allegation is a fabricated scenario.

He added that the U.S. claim has no basis in fact, saying that the Americans are accusing the Islamic Republic of being involved in terrorist plots to divert world public opinion from their warmongering policies.

In addition, Amir-Abdollahian criticized the Saudi embassy in Washington for releasing a hasty and undocumented statement about the U.S. allegation against Iran and said that the enemies of the region, especially the U.S. and the Zionist regime, should not be allowed to interfere in regional affairs, create division among nations, and plunder regional countries.

The Saudi ambassador said that the Saudi foreign ministry’s statement on the issue did not implicate any country, adding that Riyadh will adopt an official stance after the complementation of investigations.

