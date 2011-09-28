Report on government’s irregularities read out at Majlis

In the first complaint, the lawmakers said that the government’s decision to implement Atiyeh Mehr Plan, according to which the Mehr Imam Reza Fund would be opened for each newly born baby and the government would initially deposit 10 million rials into each account, ran contrary to the law.

In the second complaint, the lawmakers described as illegal the government’s refusal to implement the parliamentary ratification calling for the merger of the Physical Education Organization and the National Youth Organization to form the Sports and Youth Ministry.

The MPs had also criticized the government for violating Article 133 of the Constitution in the process of merging six ministries.

Article 133 says: “Ministers will be appointed by the President and will be presented to the Assembly for a vote of confidence. With the change of Assembly, a new vote of confidence will not be necessary. The number of ministers and the jurisdiction of each will be determined by law.”

In addition, the lawmakers had said that the president flouted the law when he himself served as caretaker oil minister for more than three months.

In the third complaint, the parliamentarians said that the way the government merged the ministries was unconstitutional.

In the fourth complaint, the MPs cited the president’s alleged emphasis on his decision to accept Intelligence Minister Heydar Moslehi’s resignation which was rejected by the Supreme Leader, as a breach of the law.

During the session, it was agreed that the result of the committee’s report would be put to the vote after the MPs, who had filed the complaints, provide the committee with documentation and the committee receives the president’s explanation about their assertions.

