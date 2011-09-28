  1. Politics
28 September 2011 - 19:59

‘NATO radar system in Turkey cannot save Israel’

TEHRAN, Sept. 28 (MNA) – The United States cannot protect Israeli security through the deployment of a NATO defense shield in Turkey, Parviz Hashemi, deputy director of the Iranian Armed Forces Headquarters told the Mehr News Agency on Wednesday.

He also said that the defense shield is meant to restrain Iran’s missile capabilities. Hashemi added that Iran has its own plans to protect its security.

EP/PA
END
MNA

News Code 48241

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News