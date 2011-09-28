‘NATO radar system in Turkey cannot save Israel’

He also said that the defense shield is meant to restrain Iran’s missile capabilities. Hashemi added that Iran has its own plans to protect its security.
EP/PA
END
MNA
TEHRAN, Sept. 28 (MNA) – The United States cannot protect Israeli security through the deployment of a NATO defense shield in Turkey, Parviz Hashemi, deputy director of the Iranian Armed Forces Headquarters told the Mehr News Agency on Wednesday.
He also said that the defense shield is meant to restrain Iran’s missile capabilities. Hashemi added that Iran has its own plans to protect its security.
EP/PA
END
MNA
Your Comment