Larijani hits out at reformists

He also described reformists as opportunist and “sworn enemies of democracy” and said he believes that reformists are not qualified to run in the elections.
TEHRAN, Sept. 25 (MNA) – Secretary General of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Mohammad Javad Larijani has strongly criticized reformists for claiming to be adherent to the principles of the Islamic system, but in practice supporting a secular system.
