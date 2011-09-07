Iran coach left to rue Qatar draw

Iran was held to a 1-1 draw against Qatar in Group E at Doha’s Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

“Iran was the better team during the match but failed to defeat Qatar. We are responsible for what we did [in a match] against them. At the beginning of the second half, we scored but we could have scored more afterwards. Unfortunately, our strikers didn’t take advantage of their chances,” Queiroz said during the post-match news conference in Doha.





“My players did their best in this match and I congratulate them. Qatari players also played well and I congratulate them too,” the 58-year-old Portuguese added.



“Iran conceded one goal due to a mistake. All players in the world make mistake and it’s normal. We missed three chances in the match,” Queiroz said.



Queiroz was forced to replace his captain Javad Nekounam in the first half. He said, “Nekounam’s injury was a big blow for us.”



Iran remains at top of Group E on goal difference. Bahrain has also four points. Qatar is third with two points, while Indonesia is at the bottom of the group with no points.



