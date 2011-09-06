  1. Politics
17:00

IRGC seeks clarification on PJAK’s ceasefire declaration

TEHRAN, Sept. 6 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has announced that the content of the unilateral ceasefire declaration by the counter-revolutionary group PJAK (the Party for a Free Life in Kurdistan) should be clarified.

In an announcement, the IRGC has called on the Iraqi Kurdistan’s Regional Government, who has mediated between Iran and PJAK, to clarify the content of PJAK’s unilateral ceasefire declaration.

