‘Iran can detect reconnaissance aircraft flying beyond borders’

“These systems have been installed in different locations across the country and we have this honor to make U.S. surveillance and spying aircraft, which operate out of Iran’s borders, to change their direction,” Brigadier General Farzad Ismaili told a press conference.

Iran is also capable of intercepting jet fighters and missiles coming from the neighboring countries before entering the Islamic Republic’s airspace, he stated.

Ismaili said having an anti-aircraft system means being able to detect and intercept an enemy’s aircraft or missile in the enemy’s country.

He added Iran has complete control over its airspace and it monitors all airplanes, either military or non-military, which pass through the country’s sky.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said Iran will unveil a new domestically-manufactured long-range radar system in the near future.

The radar system will be used for detecting targets thousands of kilometers away from Iran’s borders, the commander explained.

