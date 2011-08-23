‘British people seeking to topple outdated ruling system’

“The (British) ruling regime is not able to resist the people’s will and demands. People have the right to subvert the system that they don’t favor,” Jazayeri noted.

The top commander also predicted that the popular uprisings, which have been rolling across Britain, will soon spread to other Western countries and will eventually lead to the collapse of the “American liberal democracy.”

He added that the protests in Western countries could not be contained through using repressive police action, because people’s patience has worn thin due to double-standard approaches and despicable policies adopted by their governments.

