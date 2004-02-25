  1. Culture
25 February 2004 - 17:10

Mourning for Imam Hussein (AS), Not Only For Muslims

TEHRAN Feb. 25 (Mehr News Agency) –- Tehran University Professor Seyyed Ja’far Shahidi is convinced that mourning for Imam Hussein (AS) is not only for Muslims and Shias, but non-Muslims also participate in the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein (AS).

Professor Shahidi, a researcher of Islamic history, said that those who are interested in the event of Ashura and do research work on the event have a different outlook than those who attend the mourning ceremony and cry for the Imam and do chest beating.

 

On the event of Ashura he said, “There are two different outlooks toward the event. First, the special outlook in which the event of Ashura is analyzed as a historical event and the reasons and outcomes are reviewed and studied, which is of course done by the literary figures, and secondly is what common people do in their mourning ceremonies.”

 

On different kinds of mourning ceremonies during Muharram, he said, “It is not for me to say which kind of mourning ceremony is better and which one is not. The tradition of Ashura in Iran began at the time of the Abbasids (750-1258) and continued until the Safavid era. We should not forget that it was this mourning ceremony performed during Muharram which kept the event of Ashura alive through out history and in the mind of the world.”

 

