Iran welcomes arrest of Serbia’s final war crimes suspect

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes and regards as positive the recent move taken by the Serbian government to arrest Goran Hadzic, charged with killing and displacing hundreds of civilians between 1991 and 1993 during the Balkan war,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast said on Sunday.

The Iranian government believes that efforts being made to determine secret issues surrounding the Balkan crises will help bring to justice people who had a hand in the crimes, and to maintain stability.

Serbian authorities have arrested Goran Hadzic, the last remaining fugitive war crimes suspect sought by the UN tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

Hadzic, now 52, led Serb separatist forces during Croatia’s 1991-1995 war.

Within hours of the arrest, a Serbian court approved his extradition to The Hague. He has been charged with the murder of hundreds of non-Serbs.

The arrest comes less than two months after Serbia caught former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic.

Serbian President Boris Tadic confirmed Hadzic’s arrest at a news conference.

He said the suspect had been detained early on Wednesday in the mountainous Fruska Gora region, north of Belgrade, near his family home. He had always been presumed to be hiding there.

