Iran edges past Madagascar in Tehran

In the match held at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, the Iranian team beat Madagascar 1-0.

The Africans took on Iran without their France-based players.



Iran’s defender Jalal Hosseini managed to head the ball past Madagascar keeper Robin Jean-Claude Rakotonirina in the 19th minute.



The local spectators chanted slogans against the president of Iran Football Federation, Ali Kaffashian, during the match.





“We didn’t show a good performance in the first half but our rhythm was better after interval. Our players are still exhausted after Austria training camp,” Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said in a post-match news conference.



“Our players failed to take advantage of their chances against Madagascar. We need to rest for the Maldives match in the World Cup qualifications,” the Portuguese added.



Carlos Queiroz’s men are scheduled to meet the Maldives in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers on July 23 and 28.



