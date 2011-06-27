'Drug production has increased tenfold since enemies invaded region'

Ahmadinejad made the remarks in an address to 20,000 rehabilitated drug addicts at a ceremony that was held to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Tehran on Sunday.

The enemies have come to the region with the aim of weakening its nations, but today the Iranian people announce with honor that they have broken the back of the Great Satan through perseverance, he added.

He also said that the major powers are using evil methods, such as distributing drugs in other countries, with the aim of ruining nations, including the Iranian nation, and then they try to hide behind the mask of humanitarianism.

In April, Iran was re-elected as a member of the International Narcotics Control Board by the United Nations Economic and Social Council for another five-year term.

According to the UN, Iran ranks first among all countries in the world in shutting down drug routes into its territory.

With a 900-kilometer (560-mile) border with Afghanistan, Iran has been used as the main conduit for smuggling illicit drugs from its neighbor to drug kingpins in Europe.

In response, the Iranian government has spent over $700 million to seal its borders and prevent the transit of illicit drugs destined for European, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian countries.

Despite the presence of U.S. and British troops in Afghanistan and their extensive public relations campaign about their efforts to eliminate the production and smuggling of drugs, 3,600 tons of opium was produced in Afghanistan in 2010, based on UN statistics and estimates.

