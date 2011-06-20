  1. Sports
Iran opens 7-a-side World Championship with victory

Iran defeated Ireland in its opening match of the 2011 CP-ISRA Football 7-a-side World Championship on Sunday.

Iran beat Ireland 3-1 in Assen, the Netherlands. The U.S. beat Japan 4-0 in the other group D match.

Iran is scheduled to play the U.S. on Tuesday and Japan meets Ireland.
 
The top seven teams in the tournament will join the United Kingdom at the 2012 Paralympic games in London.
 
 Paralympic football is played seven-a-side on a smaller field and with smaller goals than non-disabled soccer.
 
