The Iranian Young Cinema Society (IYCS) said the Iranian Photo Agency had sent 36 photos to the festival. The festival secretariat has chosen six photos taken by Ali Asadi, Mahdi Ashrafi Varzideh, Hossein Bahrami, Mohammadreza Chayforush, Hadi Fekr-Javan Tadi, and Farzaneh Milani.

The Iranian Photo Agency is affiliated with the IYCS.