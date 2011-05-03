MKO must leave Iraq: ambassador

The members of the MKO are not allowed to carry out any activity outside of their camp, known as Camp Ashraf, and that they are not allowed to conduct any operation against Iran either, Al Sheikh told IRNA in an interview published on Tuesday.

When the new government took power in Baghdad, it was decided that the MKO members cannot stay in Iraq any longer, he stated.

Pointing to the time when the group set up the camp during Saddam’s rule, he said the terrorists took the lands of local farmers by force and this is the reason why clashes have recently broken out between the owners of these lands and the MKO members.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the two countries should make efforts to promote their relations, adding Tehran and Baghdad have a great potential to utilize to expand their cooperation in all areas.

The diplomat went on to say that Iran’s export to Iraq was worth $6 billion in 2006, expressing hope this figure will reach $7 billion in 2011.

On demarcation of the joint border, he said the join committee between the two countries is working on demarcating the borders and that they regularly hold meetings in this regard.

The two countries are currently working to repair the damaged bars along the borders due to the past war and the natural incidents, he noted.

